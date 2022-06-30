CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 231,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

