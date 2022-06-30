Cyclone Protocol Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $31.14 or 0.00163084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $818,331.84 and approximately $13,119.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

