Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $48.74

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.74, but opened at $41.00. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 53,220 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,114. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 124,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 167,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.