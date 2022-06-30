DA Davidson Weighs in on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

