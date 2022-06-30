Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 1,292.7% in June

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 1,292.7% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
