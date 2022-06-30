Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $99,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.95. 30,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

