Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 267.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $296.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $295.59 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

