Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Director Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) Director Craig Taylor bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,411,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,310.

Craig Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Craig Taylor acquired 100,000 shares of Defense Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Shares of Defense Metals stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$40.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. Defense Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.36.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

