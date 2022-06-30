DeltaChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00267125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000435 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.02068131 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006564 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

