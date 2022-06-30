Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DLX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,463. The firm has a market cap of $915.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

