Depth Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,826.68 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $18,826.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Depth Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,864.65 or 0.99971994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, "DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of "fun". It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy "fun" with the money we earn working."

Depth Token Coin Trading

