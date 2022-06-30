Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

