Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target to GBX 360

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ascential has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.
About Ascential (Get Rating)
