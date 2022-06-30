Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target to GBX 360

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ascential has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

