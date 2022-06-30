Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €164.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 93,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,673. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.