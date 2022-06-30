Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €164.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.76.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 93,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,673. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.