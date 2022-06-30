Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 133655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.50 ($7.98) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

