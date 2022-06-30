Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

