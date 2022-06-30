DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.19 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

