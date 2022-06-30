Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 5.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $221.00 and last traded at $224.47. 4,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 248,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.