Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $33.49

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $31.99. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 66,139 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.