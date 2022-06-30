Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $33.49

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $31.99. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 66,139 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

