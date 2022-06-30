Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $51.33

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.33, but opened at $52.43. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $978.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

About Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.