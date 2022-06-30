Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 29,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,648,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diversey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 465,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Diversey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Diversey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,676,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 240,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Diversey by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

