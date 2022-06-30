DMScript Trading 47.5% Higher This Week (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $31,017.92 and $29.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.10 or 0.01801150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00187431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015895 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.