DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,885 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 5.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

