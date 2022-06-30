DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.88

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.88 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 81745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

