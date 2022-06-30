Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CAO Sells $1,235,550.00 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DG opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $331,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $214,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 75.3% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 80.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $289,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

