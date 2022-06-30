Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

