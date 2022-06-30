Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.