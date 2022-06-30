Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 138,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

