Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

