DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $562,048.06

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $562,048.06 and $18.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,167.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00520857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00280017 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011824 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.