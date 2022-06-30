DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 275.30 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 276.60 ($3.39), with a volume of 2012858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.40 ($3.59).

Specifically, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($61,424.55). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.63), for a total value of £29,600 ($36,314.56).

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.26) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.29) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496.71 ($6.09).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.43. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.