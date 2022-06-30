Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 285,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.