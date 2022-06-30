Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.06

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 354101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

