Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Duluth has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $287.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 179.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.