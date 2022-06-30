Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 487.5% in June

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 25,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,269 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 263,884 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 538,100 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,847,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

