DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DD traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 13,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,113. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

