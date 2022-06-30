Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Cap of $44.86 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $44.86 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

