Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.0779

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,788.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,896,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.