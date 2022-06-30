Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 98.7% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,235. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,415 shares in the company, valued at $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.