ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 7.3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 24,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 8,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.58.
About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)
Read More
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.