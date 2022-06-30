ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 7.3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 24,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 8,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.58.

Get ECSC Group alerts:

About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.