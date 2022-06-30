Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

