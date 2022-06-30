Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,649.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $9,649.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00267840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002415 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003457 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,672,100 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

