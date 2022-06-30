Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 7.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.34 and last traded at $67.34. 1,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,536,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Get Elastic alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,934,000 after acquiring an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.