Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in June

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,070. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

