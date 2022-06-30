Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,065 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 52,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,345. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

