Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of FDL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. 12,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,036. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

