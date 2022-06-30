Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

ORLY stock traded down $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $631.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,658. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $626.57 and its 200 day moving average is $661.07. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

