Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up about 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. 5,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.