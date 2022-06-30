Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 36,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

