Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 147,338 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,668,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,655. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

